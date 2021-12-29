For the Cheez-It Bowl, Clemson has ruled out four players.

Four Clemson players have been ruled out of the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Clemson Tigers’ 2021 college football season did not go as planned, as they were expected to compete for a national championship.

Not only are the Tigers not in contention for a national championship, but they also failed to qualify for the ACC championship game.

Clemson will face Iowa State for the right to call itself the Cheez-It Bowl champion after losing three games.

That wasn’t the intention of the group.

A win over a major non-conference opponent at the end of the 2021 season, on the other hand, could help provide some momentum heading into 2022.

The Tigers will be without four players when they face the Cyclones on Wednesday afternoon, according to the program.

The list was unveiled by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

OL Mason Trotter, S Nolan Turner, CB Nate Wiggins, and WR EJ Williams are all out for the CheezItBowl, according to Rittenberg’s tweet.

