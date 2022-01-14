For the Chiefs game, TJ Watt has a telling comment about his health.

TJ Watt, the Steelers’ star pass rusher, isn’t 100 percent, but he feels better than he did three weeks ago heading into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Watt was forced to miss a large portion of the game due to cracked ribs (which he still has).

He told the media on Friday afternoon that he’s feeling “a good deal better” about this one.

If the Steelers want to win, they’ll need him to play the majority of the snaps.

