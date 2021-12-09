For the Crystal Palace match between Isaac Chamberlain and Dilan Prasovic, there is a free live stream, a TV channel, a start time, and an undercard.

THE WEEKEND IS NEARING, but you don’t have to wait until Saturday night to enjoy some top-notch boxing.

The Brixton cruiserweight faces Dilan Prasovic for the vacant IBF international title on a packed card at Crystal Palace.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Both fighters have only lost once in their professional careers, and Chamberlain hasn’t lost in almost four years.

On UK TV, you can watch the main card for free.

Channel 5 will broadcast the bouts live.

To watch, get the My5 app on your phone, tablet, or computer.

The show will begin at 10.30 p.m. and end shortly after midnight.

With a packed card brought to you by Hennesey Sport, there’s a plethora of young talent on display.

Stevie McKenna, an Irish star, is aiming for a perfect record, while Kaisee Benjamin and Idris Virgo are also competing.

“I don’t want to look too far back or too far forward,” Isaac Chamberlain says.

“I’m learning and working out at the gym.”

I’m still young, but I have a lot of ring and non-ring experience.

“I survived the storm [surgery], so I can handle anything.”

“The most important fight I have is with myself, and that gives me the minerals to fight through anything in the ring.”

“One of the most exciting talents in world boxing is headlining an exciting card at a great venue in London,” says promoter Mick Hennessey.

“Isaac will face a world title challenger whose only defeat came at the hands of WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Isaac to put himself in contention for the world title and put the rest of the world on notice.”

“I believe he possesses the star quality necessary to defeat the division’s current world champions.”