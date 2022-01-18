For the first time in 24 years, Jamaica’s bobsleigh team has qualified for the Olympics, and this comes after the release of the iconic Cool Runnings film.

For the first time in 24 years, Jamaica’s bobsleigh team has qualified for the Olympics, following the release of the classic film Cool Runnings.

For the first time since 1998, Jamaica will field a four-person bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics.

In a nod to the iconic 1993 Disney film Cool Runnings, the Caribbean island will be represented by a four-man team at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Jamaica has also qualified for the two-man and women’s monobob events, marking the first time the country has ever sent three athletes to the Olympics.

The four-man team won the final spot in the 28-sled field, making it the first time in 24 years that a full team will compete on the ice.

The country last competed in the four-man event at the Nagano Games in 1998.

However, a Jamaican bobsleigh team competed in Calgary for the first time in 1988, and the film Cool Runnings was based on that event.

The film helped the Jamaican bobsleigh team gain a legion of fans, who will be overjoyed to learn of their participation in Beijing.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Team Jamaica confirmed their participation in the games this year on Twitter, even paying homage to the Cool Runnings film by stating that “it will be fire on ice.”

“Jamaica, we have a bobsled team headed to Beijing!” they wrote.

“It’ll be fire on ice as (hashtag)TeamJamaica confirms their participation in the 2022 Beijing (hashtag)WinterOlympics.

“This will be Jamaica’s first time qualifying for three Olympic bobsled events.”

The four-man, two-man, and women’s monobob are the events in question.”

Since then, a fundraiser has been organized to help fund the sleds that the team will need to compete in Beijing.

In order to secure two monobobs and a four-man bobsled, the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Foundation needs (dollar)200,000 (£147,000).

The four-man sled alone costs (dollar)140,000 (£100,000.00).

Shanwayne Stephens, Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson, and Matthew Wekpe are expected to be the four men who will compete in Beijing next month for a historic medal for their country.