For the first time in 50 years, Atletico Mineiro has won the Brazilian Serie A title.

At Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena, Belo Horizonte defeats Bahia 3-2.

By defeating Bahia 3-2 on Friday, Atletico Mineiro won the first Brazilian Serie A title in 50 years.

At the Itaipava Fonte Nova Arena in Salvadore, Brazil, the Belo Horizonte team scored three goals in less than five minutes.

After a scoreless first half, Bahia scored two goals in four minutes, with Luiz Otavio and Junior scoring in the 62nd and 66th minutes, respectively, to shock Atletico Mineiro.

But Atletico quickly recovered after the referee pointed to the penalty spot and Brazilian star Hulk scored his team’s first goal in the 73rd minute.

Keno Franca equalized one minute later and then scored again in the 77th minute to give his team the victory.

Galo won their second Brazilian Serie A title with 81 points in 36 games, but it was their first since the 1970-71 season.

With 18 and four goals, respectively, Brazilian star forwards Hulk and Diego Costa contributed to the team’s success.