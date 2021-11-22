For the first time in three years, Roman Abramovich returns to Stamford Bridge, but will not be present for Chelsea’s match against Juventus.

However, the Russian-Israeli Chelsea owner will not be in attendance for his team’s Champions League match against Juventus.

Due to visa issues, Abramovich had to postpone plans to redevelop the stadium, which would have cost him £1 billion.

However, as an Israeli citizen, he is in London and does not require a visa to continue his anti-antisemitism charity work.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the billionaire for using Chelsea’s high-profile platform to promote change and progress.

On Sunday, Abramovich, 55, attended a small event in West London that drew around 50 people.

The event was held to showcase Solomon Souza’s installation 49 Flames.

Souza’s project is part of Chelsea’s ‘Say No To Antisemitism’ campaign and is a tribute to Olympic athletes killed in the Holocaust.

The Blues owner also paid a visit to the Imperial War Museum’s Holocaust Galleries, which he helped to fund with donations.

“It is our responsibility to stand up to all forms of racial and religious hatred, to speak out against extremism and discrimination, and to educate the next generation about tolerance and mutual respect in the face of rising antisemitism from all extremes,” Herzog said.

“Thank you, Roman Abramovich, Bruce Buck, Chelsea’s leaders, players, and supporters; it has been a true honor and pleasure to work with you over the past few years in combating and saying no to antisemitism.

“This has given me hope.”

Your football club is a shining example of how sports and teams can be positive forces in the world, helping to shape a more tolerant future.

“Thank you all for using your influence in sports, perhaps the most powerful tool for reaching the general public, as an educational tool against antisemitism and racism, and for the advancement of mutual acceptance and diversity,” says the statement.

In early October, Abramovich visited relatives in London for a brief visit.

Before returning home, he did not, however, take part in any public events.

Despite the fact that the Blues face Juventus on Tuesday night, he will not be in the luxury seats to watch the game.

“Mr Abramovich will not be attending the match due to a previous commitment elsewhere to a charity that he supports,” a spokesperson for the Russian billionaire told The Telegraph.

“First and foremost, I don’t know if he is in London and will be tomorrow,” manager Thomas Tuchel said when asked if he had seen Abramovich during his current trip.

“Perhaps that answers the question of whether or not I met him.

No, it isn’t.

“I believe, first and foremost,…

