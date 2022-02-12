For the First Time, Joel Embiid Talks About Ben Simmons’ Trade

For the First Time, Joel Embiid Opens Up About Ben Simmons’ Trade.

Ben Simmons’ time with the Philadelphia 76ers came to an end on Thursday, and Joel Embiid is fine with it.

Joel Embiid took a few questions about Simmons after the 76ers’ victory on Friday night.

He admits that he’s relieved that the drama-filled saga is over.

“I’m happy that I won’t be answering any more questions about that subject,” Embiid told ESPN. “It’s good for me, my teammates, and the entire organization.”

The whole situation was quite irritating throughout the year, but I’m glad that everyone has moved on.”

Talk about being open and honest with the general public.

Joel Embiid Speaks Publicly On Ben Simmons Trade For First Time

Joel Embiid Speaks Publicly On Ben Simmons Trade For First Time