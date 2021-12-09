For the first time since Emily Atack’s fling at Winter Wonderland, Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood have been seen together.

For the first time since Emily Atack’s fling at Winter Wonderland, Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood have been photographed together.

Sasha Attwood, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, made their first public appearance together since the news of his affair with Emily Atack broke.

The couple, who have been together for ten years on and off, went to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park for a romantic evening of festive fun.

Sasha, 25, and Jack, 26, wore contrasting puffer coats – he in white, she in black – beanie hats, and the Manchester City midfielder wore a face mask to keep a low profile.

The couple was even seen enjoying the rides, with Jack and Sasha screams as they descended a rollercoaster.

Sasha, an Instagram influencer, shared photos from their date night, revealing that they dined on steak and chips at Nusr-Et, a nearby restaurant owned by Instagram celebrity chef Salt Bae.

The date night between Jack and Sasha comes after The Sun revealed his secret dates with actress Emily, 31, last month.

“Jack’s been calling her almost every day and has been pretty open about it,” a source said at the time, adding that the two began messaging on social media during the Euro 2020 games.

“They’ve become really good friends, they FaceTime a lot, and he treats her like a puppy dog.”

“It’s really nice.

They share a genuine guffaw.”

But Jack and Sasha quickly moved on from their fling, with The Sun reporting that they were looking for a home in Alderley Edge and Prestbury, Cheshire.

“Sasha is unfazed by the rumors surrounding Jack and is looking forward to finding her dream home with him,” a source said.

By posting Instagram videos with a huge sparkler on her engagement finger, Sasha sparked rumors that Jack had proposed.