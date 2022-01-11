For the first time since Mikel Arteta’s sacking, Aubameyang is seen in an Arsenal shirt, as the striker poses in the club’s kit while on Afcon duty.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG has worn an Arsenal shirt for the first time since Mikel Arteta sacked him.

After being stripped of his captaincy last month, the striker was only posing for a photo.

After a disciplinary breach on December 12, Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a 2-1 loss to Everton.

And a furious Arteta sacked him as Arsenal manager just days later.

Since his altercation with the gaffer, Aubameyang has kept a low profile.

In addition, he is currently representing Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

After testing positive for Covid, the veteran was unable to play in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Comoros.

However, on Tuesday, a photo surfaced of Aubameyang wearing an Arsenal jersey and posing for a photo.

As the snap was taken, the offensive lineman appeared to be in good spirits.

However, it remains to be seen whether he has a future at Emirates.

That’s because Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina goalkeeper Dusan Vlahovic.

This season, the 21-year-old has 18 goals in just 20 games.

Artetea is willing to pay £60 million for Vlahovic’s services, as well as a weekly salary of around £300,000.

Arsenal’s current top earner is Aubameyang, who earns £250,000 per week.

And he could be shipped out now to make room for the Serbian superstar.

