For the ‘good of society,’ China prohibits footballers from getting tattoos and requires them to remove ink.

For the 'good of society,' China prohibits footballers from getting tattoos and orders them to remove them.

China has banned footballers from getting tattoos and told those who already have them to cover them up or remove them to set a “good example for society.”

International defender Zhang Linpeng is one of a growing number of high-profile Chinese players with tattoos.

While playing for both the national team and Guangzhou FC, he was previously told to cover up.

The Chinese General Administration of Sport (GAS) issued a statement titled “Suggestions for Strengthening Football Player Management.”

The Chinese Football Association would establish disciplinary standards for national team players, according to the statement.

“National teams at all levels will strictly implement the relevant management measures… (and) fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society,” it stated.

“New tattoos are strictly prohibited for national team and U23 national team athletes, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves,” says the statement.

“Unless the team has agreed to special circumstances, [players]must cover up their tattoos during training and matches.”

It also stated that the recruitment of players with tattoos was’strictly prohibited’ for teams at the Under 20 level and below.

National teams should also organize “ideological and political education activities” to “strengthen the patriotic education” of players, according to the GAS.

It went on to say that doing so would ‘enhance the sense of mission, responsibility, and honor, as well as create a national team capable of conquering and fighting well, and with an excellent style of play.’

Since their debut appearance in 2002, China’s national team has failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, and they appear to be out of the running for Qatar 2022.

