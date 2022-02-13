For the Lakers, Michael Wilbon has a stunning prediction.

Michael Wilbon has a fantastic prediction for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup, Wilbon has had enough of their inconsistency this season.

Wilbon declared, “The Lakers are done.”

“I’ve had enough of this.

When are they going to right the ship? Next year? The year after? They aren’t righting the ship for competitive reasons this year, and Goran Dragic, whom I admire greatly, is powerless to help them.

Why do we think Goran Dragic can help the Lakers if LeBron James can’t? He can’t, he won’t, and they’re done.”

