For the most recent statement, the CFB program is under fire.

Wyoming finished the 2021 season by defeating Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl earlier this week.

Head coach Craig Bohl released a statement about the program’s prospects for 2022 two days later.

Bohl is hoping to find a new quarterback via the transfer portal or junior college, with the Cowboys’ quarterback situation looking bleak at the moment.

“With the one-time transfer rule and NIL, the college football landscape is shifting,” Bohl wrote.

“Our team foresaw this shift and has a clear plan in place to navigate these uncharted waters.”

Cowboy Football will look to sign a quarterback via the transfer portal or junior college after a successful early signing day.

“We believe this is a fantastic opportunity for a transfer quarterback to join our program and make an immediate impact.”

We saw that when we hired Josh Allen, and we’re looking forward to the next chapter of Cowboy Football.”

CFB Program Gets Put On Blast For Latest Statement

CFB Program Gets Put On Blast For Latest Statement