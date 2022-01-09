For the NBA, Steve Kerr has a rule change in mind.

Steve Kerr has proposed a rule change for the NBA.

Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, is lobbying the NBA to change the rules on the dreaded “take” foul.

“Steve Kerr lobbies for the NBA to adopt the FIBA rule of making the transition-stopping take foul a technical foul,” according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Steve Kerr Has A Rule Change In Mind For The NBA

Steve Kerr lobbies for the NBA to adopt the FIBA rule of making the transition-stopping take foul a technical. Kerr: “It’s terrible. It’s terrible for the game. It’s terrible for the fans.” He adds that he knows the NBA is “very serious” about addressing it. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 5, 2022