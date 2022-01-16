For the Nets, Kevin Durant’s injury is a major setback.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant’s injury is a major blow.

After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday, the Brooklyn Nets moved into second place in the Eastern Conference.

However, they suffered an injury to star forward Kevin Durant in the process, and he could be out for a while.

The Nets announced on Sunday that Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

They are hopeful that Durant will make a full recovery after some rehabilitation.

“Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee after an MRI this morning.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

“After a period of rehabilitation, Durant is expected to return to full strength.

As information becomes available about his return, we will provide it.”

The Nets expect him to be out for 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.