For the playoffs, a veteran NFL defensive end is a free agent.

A Free Agent For The Playoffs, A Veteran NFL Defensive End

The New York Jets released veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson prior to Week 18 in order to save salary cap space for 2022.

Lawson officially cleared waivers today.

This means he can sign with whichever team he wants in the coming days and still contribute to a team in the playoffs.

Lawson was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Houston Texans just before the start of the regular season for a sixth-round pick.

A season-ending training camp injury to free agent pass rusher Carl Lawson (no relation) prompted the move.

