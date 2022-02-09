For the position of Vikings Defensive Coordinator, a “favorite” emerges.

The Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Position Has a “Favorite”

Mike Zimmer is no longer with the team.

Kevin O’Connell is now a member of the team.

The Vikings are also reportedly on the verge of hiring a new defensive coordinator.

“Ed Donatell has emerged as the favorite for the Vikings defensive coordinator position,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who adds that “Seattle – which was hiring him as a defensive assistant – is now bracing to lose him.”

