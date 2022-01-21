For the Rams game, the Buccaneers may be able to reclaim two key starters.

The Buccaneers may be able to reclaim two key starters for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

During Friday’s practice, two key players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received good news on their injuries.

The Buccaneers are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

You have to be sharp in pass protection – and healthy – when facing a team like the Rams.

Tristan Wirfs was injured in last Sunday’s playoff game against the Eagles, putting his status for this Sunday’s game in doubt.

Thankfully, he appears to be in good shape.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, Wirfs took part in Friday’s practice and didn’t appear to be limping.

Buccaneers Could Get 2 Key Starters Back For Rams Game

Buccaneers Could Get 2 Key Starters Back For Rams Game