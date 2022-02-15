For the remaining Old Firm games, Rangers and Celtic will reintroduce away allocations.

For the remaining Old Firm games, Rangers and Celtic have reintroduced away allocations.

Stewart Robertson, Rangers’ chief executive, has confirmed that away fans will return.

Rangers and Celtic supporters will be able to travel to each other’s stadiums for the final two league derbies this season, but a return to previous years’ large visiting allocations has been ruled out.

Because teams were still using part of the main stand for social-distancing purposes when the teams first met at Ibrox in August, the game was played in front of only Rangers fans, and Celtic kept the home fans-only arrangement for their recent 3-0 win at Celtic Park.

For the remaining two cinch Premiership matches this season, both clubs will have around 900 travelling supporters, which is the same number as for the two campaigns prior to the pandemic.

“There will be an away allocation for the next two games,” Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson told Sky Sports News.

“After the Covid incident in August, the two clubs came together and decided we wouldn’t have any away fans.”

We didn’t know what the Covid situation would be for that period of time because we had red zones.

“For the remaining two games, there will be away fans.”

It will be the same allocation as the previous two years.

As far as I can tell, it will remain at that level into next year and the years after that.”

Each of the teams’ Ibrox and Celtic Park matches has traditionally drawn around 7,500 away fans.

Celtic supporters used to fill the entire Broomloan Stand, but now only get one corner of Ibrox, thanks to Rangers’ decision in May 2018 to increase their full season-ticket allocation, which was quickly reciprocated by their Glasgow rivals.

“I don’t think that’s underselling the game,” Robertson said. “I can see why some people might think that.”

“A lot of the excitement comes from what happens on the pitch between Rangers and Celtic, in my opinion.”

“In terms of the away fan allocation, I’m satisfied with where we are.”