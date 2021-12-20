For the rest of the 2021 season, the Giants have decided on Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants have been waiting for quarterback Daniel Jones to return.

The third-year starter has been out for three weeks due to a neck injury.

Unfortunately, the Giants will have to wait until 2022 to see Jones return to the field.

Jones will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a lingering neck injury, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Former No. 1 in the United States

The injury, which he sustained in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, has kept him out for the last three weeks.

Jones’ third season in the NFL will end after only 11 games, but Raanan believes his long-term prospects will be unaffected.

Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones For Remainder Of 2021 Season

Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones For Remainder Of 2021 Season

The Giants are shutting down QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury, per source. A premature end to his third professional season. There is optimism the injury is not expected to affect Jones’ long-term future. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 20, 2021