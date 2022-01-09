For the season finale, the Bears have named their starting quarterback.

The Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings in their final game of the season (and possibly Matt Nagy’s tenure) on Sunday.

But, with Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields out, Nagy must make a decision about the starting quarterback.

Andy Dalton will start the regular-season finale against the Vikings, according to Nagy.

Last week, Dalton started and led the Bears to a victory over the New York Giants.

This season, Dalton has started five of the team’s seven games, going 3-2 and completing 61.7 percent of his passes.

Fields was able to start because of a knee injury he suffered in Week 2.

And once Fields got the job, he only quit when he got hurt or became otherwise unavailable.

Andy Dalton’s brief career in Chicago might also come to an end with this game.

After this season, his contract will be up.

