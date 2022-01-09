For the season finale, the Bengals have made their official decision on QB Joe Burrow.

The Bengals have made their final decision on quarterback Joe Burrow for the season finale.

Joe Burrow has already stated that he will not start the Bengals’ season finale.

However, the most recent information on his condition is quite intriguing.

Burrow will not travel to Cleveland with the rest of the Bengals for Sunday’s game, the Bengals announced on Saturday.

DJ Reader, a defensive tackle, will stay in Cincinnati as well.

Burrow’s sore knee might be the reason the Bengals are allowing him to stay in Cincinnati for the weekend.

Burrow was clearly not at 100 percent during the Bengals’ final drive in last weekend’s game against the Chiefs.

