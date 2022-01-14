For the second time, Australia has revoked Djokovic’s visa.

For the second time, Australia has revoked top seed Djokovic’s visa.

In the latest twist in the COVID saga, a Serbian tennis superstar’s visa has been revoked on the grounds of ‘health and good order.’

ANKARA (Turkey)

In the latest twist in the COVID-19 status saga, Australian authorities revoked Novak Djokovic’s visa for the second time on Friday.

In a statement, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said, “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

“This decision was made in response to orders issued by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on January 10, 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds,” he added.

Hawke also stated that the Interior Ministry, the Australian Border Force, and Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion, provided him with “carefully considered information.”

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hawke said, thanking the Australian public servants who protect the country’s interests in difficult times.

Djokovic is also likely to be denied a new Australian visa for three years.

In the month of January,

4, Djokovic, 34, claimed he had received a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination, but his visa was revoked after he arrived because he did not meet the COVID-19 entry requirements.

Following the No. 1 in the world

A federal court ordered his release from an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne.

To compete in this year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires all players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic has refused to say whether he has received a coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday, he was named to this year’s Australian Open official draw.

The first Grand Slam of the year, the 2022 Australian Open, will begin in Melbourne on Monday.