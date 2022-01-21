For the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2022, there is only one clear choice.

There’s only one clear favorite to start for the Steelers in 2022.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a quarterback this offseason, as Ben Roethlisberger’s career is expected to come to an end.
Although the Steelers may pursue a top-tier quarterback in a trade, Mason Rudolph is the clear favorite to start next season.
Rudolph is the overwhelming favorite at (plus)275 on BetOnline.ag.
Derek Carr ((plus)700) is the quarterback with the second-best odds right now.
Carr would be a good fit in Pittsburgh, but the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t sure if they’ll trade him this offseason.
There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Steelers’ 2022 Starter
