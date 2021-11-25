For the Thanksgiving game, the Lions make a final decision on quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions have made their final decision on quarterback Jared Goff for the Thanksgiving game.

An oblique injury prevented Jared Goff from playing for the Lions last Sunday.

However, the good news for the Lions is that he only had to miss one game.

The Lions decided on Goff’s status for Week 12 just a few moments ago.

He’ll play against the Bears on Thursday afternoon.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Goff will start.

Goff has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s game by the Lions.

This week, he was a limited participant in every practice.

Goff isn’t having the best season of his career, but there’s no denying he gives the Lions the best chance to win.

This season, he’s thrown for 2,109 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 66.1 percent of his passes.

Tim Boyle struggled to move the chains while Goff was out last weekend.

Last Sunday, he had only 77 passing yards and two interceptions.

The Lions might just pick up their first win under Dan Campbell if Goff can show flashes of his Pro Bowl form this Thanksgiving.

The Bears defeated the Vikings 24-14 earlier this season.

It’s worth noting, however, that Justin Fields started the game for the Bears.

Due to fractured ribs, he will be unable to participate in this meeting.

At 12:30 p.m., the Bears and Lions will face off.

FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET

