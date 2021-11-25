For the Thanksgiving game, the NFL team will be without two coaches.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will be severely depleted in personnel.

The Cowboys just announced that they will be without a pair of assistant coaches.

Joe Philbin, the offensive line coach, and Kendall Smith, the assistant strength and conditioning coach, are currently undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

They will be unable to attend the game as a result of this.

With Philbin out, the Cowboys will delegate Philbin’s duties to assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko.

On Thursday afternoon, NFL insider Ed Werder tweeted, “The Cowboys have announced that Offensive Line Coach Joe Philbin and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Kendall Smith are in COVID protocol and will not be at today’s game.”

“Assistant Offensive Line Coach Jeff Blasko will take over Philbin’s position.”

The Cowboys will be without not only two assistant coaches, but also two of their best offensive playmakers this Thursday.

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, both wide receivers, have been ruled out for Week 12.

Cooper recently tested positive for COVID-19, while Lamb is recovering from a concussion sustained just four days ago.

The Cowboys’ offense and coaching staff will be under a lot of pressure this afternoon to perform.

The game between the Cowboys and the Raiders begins at 4:30 p.m.

CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET

