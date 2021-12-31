For the third time in a row, Lewandowski is Europe’s top scorer.

In 2021, Robert Lewandowski became the top scorer in Europe for the third calendar year in a row, scoring for Bayern Munich and his native Poland.

In 2021, the Polish forward scored 69 goals in 59 games for Bayern Munich and Poland.

In 2020, the 33-year-old player scored 47 goals, and in 2019, he scored 54.

With 51 goals in 67 games for both Paris Saint-Germain and France, French star Kylian Mbappe finished second in the 2021 European top scorer list.

Lewandowski shared the second-highest goal total with Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, who also scored 69 goals in 2013.

With 91 goals for Barcelona and Argentina in 2012, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi holds the record for the most goals scored in a calendar year in Europe.