For the USC coaching job, an intriguing NFL name has been floated.

On Monday afternoon, an intriguing name surfaced in the USC coaching rumors.

Brian Kelly, Luke Fickell, and even Urban Meyer have been mentioned as possible candidates for the Trojans’ head coaching job.

On Monday, Dan Quinn, another well-known figure, appeared.

Quinn is the current defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

He’s also made a few trips to the West Coast.

In 2001, he worked as a defensive quality control coach for the 49ers, and in 2009, he became an assistant head coach for the Seahawks.

USC could be on the lookout for a pro with NFL experience.

Quinn is the ideal candidate.

For the time being, however, it’s all speculation.

Dan Quinn’s only flaw is that he has no experience in recruiting.

The good news is that USC almost never has a difficult time recruiting.

Southern California is blessed with some of the best high school football players in the country.

Unfortunately, Pac-12 programs have allowed the best of the best to leave for major east coast programs.

Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, the current Heisman favorites, both attended Southern California high schools before heading to Alabama and Ohio State, respectively.

USC is well-positioned to succeed.

Every year, the Trojans are the only Pac-12 team capable of competing for a national championship.

If they believe Quinn is their man, they should unload the bank in order to land him.

USC, on the other hand, appears to be capable of doing better.

Hiring a current college football coach who places a premium on a disciplined culture and relentless recruiting appears to be the best course of action for the program.

