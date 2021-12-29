For their winter vacation, Chelsea legend John Terry and his wife Toni have spent £150,000 on a beautiful chalet in the Alps.

The former Blues star took his family on a luxurious winter vacation and documented it on social media.

The catered chalets at Les Petit Crans – Crans Montana can accommodate up to 16 people.

From December 18 to January 3, the peak season is in full swing.

They can also be rented for exclusive stays during that time for £146,000 per week.

Terry and Toni took a selfie on the balcony with a glass of wine and the snowy peaks in the background in one of the images.

Another person noticed the couple posing in front of a glowing ‘LOVE’ sign.

Terry also took advantage of the opportunity to flaunt his lavish surroundings.

The 16-seat table, surrounded by upholstered chairs, was set for dinner in one photograph.

Another image depicted a large indoor pool surrounded by plush loungers.

“Skiiing and a lot of apres ski,” Terry captioned the picture.

Summer and Georgie, his twins, were also seen skiing down the slopes towards him.

Since leaving his coaching position at Aston Villa, the 41-year-old has been unemployed.

Their trip to Switzerland isn’t the couple’s first luxury vacation this year.

Toni posed naked in a bath in October when they jetted off for a romantic getaway.

After failing to land a Premier League managerial job, Terry is expected to return to Chelsea as a youth development coach.

