For Thursday Night’s Game, The Saints Make A Quarterback Decision

Sean Payton, the Saints’ head coach, hasn’t said who will start at quarterback against the Cowboys on Thursday night.

According to ESPN’s Mike Triplett, Taysom Hill will get a chance to lead the first-team offense.

On Wednesday afternoon, Triplett tweeted, “Can confirm, per source, that Taysom Hill will start for the Saints at QB on Thursday night.”

Hill has been a full participant in every practice this week, indicating that his recovery from a torn plantar fascia is progressing.

With Trevor Siemian at the helm, the Saints’ offense has struggled, so it’ll be interesting to see what Payton can come up with now that Hill is the starter.

On the depth chart, 1 is the highest position.

For Thursday Night, The Saints Make A Quarterback Decision

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https