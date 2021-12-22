For Thursday, the 49ers make a decision on running back Elijah Mitchell.

For Thursday, the 49ers will decide on running back Elijah Mitchell.

With a dynamic running game, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into Week 16.

Kyle Shanhan, on the other hand, will be without one of his top running backs for the Titans’ game on Thursday.

The Niners have ruled out rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for Thursday’s game due to a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 23-year-old breakout star had hoped to return against the Titans, but the short week appears to have prevented him from doing so.

Mitchell will miss his third straight game due to a concussion and a sprained knee.

Although the latter appears to be behind him, the other injury is still causing him problems.

49ers Make Decision On RB Elijah Mitchell For Thursday

