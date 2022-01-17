For tonight, the Cardinals have made a final decision on JJ Watt.

The Arizona Cardinals officially activated defensive end JJ Watt from injured reserve moments ago, hours before kickoff of tonight’s playoff game, putting an end to any doubts.

Watt hasn’t played since Week 7, when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that was expected at the time.

However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been working hard to get back on the field in time for the postseason’s first round.

Earlier today, he teased his activation on Twitter.

