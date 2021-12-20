For Tuesday’s game, WFT has made a major coaching change.

For Tuesday’s game, WFT has made a significant coaching change.

For the Washington Football Team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow, there will be a lot of missing pieces, particularly on the coaching staff.

The Washington Football Team announced on Monday that there will be seven coaching changes for the game.

Ron Rivera, the team’s head coach, isn’t one of them.

Defensive line coach Sam Mills, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, running backs coach Randy Jordan, defensive backs coach Chris Harris, assistant defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, defensive QC coach Vincent Rivera, and defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia will not be available for the game.

Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina, senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler, assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, and assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers will take over as replacements.

King’s advancement is notable because she will be the first African-American woman to work as a primary positional assistant in an NFL game.

