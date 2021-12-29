For Wednesday’s practice, John Harbaugh gives a Lamar Jackson update.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens appears to be making progress toward a return after missing the previous two weeks due to an ankle injury.

Jackson will return to practice today, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, albeit in a limited capacity.

Jackson’s practice availability this week was previously unconfirmed by Harbaugh.

After backup Tyler Huntley tested positive for COVID-19, journeyman veteran Josh Johnson started in Jackson’s place in Week 15.

Both games against the Packers and Bengals ended in losses for the Ravens.

