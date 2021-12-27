For Week 17, the Browns are getting a big boost.

The Browns are getting a big boost for Week 17

The Cleveland Browns are reuniting with a large portion of their roster this week.

The team announced the activation of eight players from the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

A number of key contributors have returned.

Jadeveon Clowney, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Troy Hill, Kareem Hunt, and Jedrick Wills are among the players.

Browns Receiving Major Boost For Week 17

We’ve activated 8 players from reserve/COVID-19 and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2021