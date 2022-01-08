For What He Said To Knicks Fans, Julius Randle Gets Punished

Julius Randle’s postgame press conference, rather than his performance, drew a lot of attention on Thursday night.

Randle gave the crowd at Madison Square Garden a thumbs-down gesture during the fourth quarter of the Celtics-Knicks game.

He told reporters after the victory that his gesture meant “Shut the f–k up.”

Randle’s remarks came after he had previously chastised his detractors.

“To be honest, I don’t give a f— what anyone says,” Randle said, according to ESPN. “I’m out there playing.”

In comparison to what everyone else has to say, no one knows the game better than I do.

So I don’t give a damn.

I simply go out and play.”

Randle’s punishment for his actions was announced on Saturday by the NBA.

He was fined (dollar)25,000 for using “profane language” during interviews with the media.

“Byron Spruell, President, League Operations, announced today that New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined (dollar)25,000 for egregious use of profane language during media interviews,” the NBA said in a statement.

“Randle made his remarks to the media on two occasions — following a Jan.

Following the Knicks’ 108-105 victory over the Boston Celtics on Jan. 5, they held a practice and postgame press conference.

Madison Square Garden at 6 p.m.”

