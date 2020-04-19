Foreign workers are safer in Singapore than anywhere else, Minister said

(Bloomberg) –

Foreign workers in Singapore know that they are currently safer in the city-state than anywhere else, including their own countries, a minister said, even if a massive outbreak of coronavirus in this community sheds light on cramped and often unsanitary housing for low-wages employees.

Overseas workers are “grateful” for efforts ranging from eliminating overcrowding at current facilities to medical care, food and referral measures, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Singapore is accelerating the construction of additional dormitories, he said.

“The attention of foreign workers, especially construction workers, is high,” said Khaw. The accelerated accommodations were originally intended for workers who were at the height of the construction of Terminal 5 at Changi Airport.

“In the meantime, they can help reduce the crowds in existing dormitories for foreign workers,” he said.

Singapore has tightened entry regulations, prescribed masks, put billions of dollars into the economy and partially blocked weeks to contain the outbreak. The nation reported another 596 coronavirus cases on Sunday afternoon, and all but 25 are work permit holders.

On Saturday there was the largest one-day increase of 942 cases. Infections among foreign workers now account for over 60% of the country’s 6,558 cases.

“I know that our foreign workers appreciate the effort,” said Khaw. “They know that they are now safer in Singapore than anywhere else, even at home.”

Bangladeshi workers

Many of the foreigners affected by viruses in Singapore are Bangladeshi. Bangladesh has now reported 2,144 cases and 84 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak of 5.7 million people in the island nation has exposed the poor conditions in which many migrant workers live. By June 2019, there were approximately 981,000 work permit holders and approximately 284,000 work in the construction sector.

Over 200,000 foreign workers live in 43 dormitories in Singapore. Most are housed in crowded and unsanitary rooms where 10 to 12 people typically share a room, making it difficult to enforce social distance. Thirteen dormitory complexes linked to virus clusters have been isolated, meaning that workers are not allowed to leave their rooms for 14 days.

Secretary of Labor Josephine Teo has vowed to improve living standards in dormitories. This is “not only the right thing, but also in our own interest,” she said. “We should be ready to accept the higher costs associated with higher standards.”

To curb the transmission, authorities have moved thousands of workers who work in key services such as logistics, transportation and construction, and who have proven to be virus-free, to temporary homes. These include empty military camps, public housing units and floating accommodations that are commonly used in the maritime and offshore industries.

The sports halls at the Singapore Sports Hub, a sports venue where the Women’s Tennis Association finals were held, will be remodeled as temporary accommodation for virus-free workers. The government is also investigating the use of cruise ships to temporarily accommodate foreign workers who have recovered from the corona virus and have tested negative.

