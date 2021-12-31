Forget about the dreadful Ashes and Euros heartbreak – 2021 was an incredible year in sports, with new heroes like Emma Raducanu emerging.

Forget the dreadful Ashes and heartbreak at the Euros, 2021 was an incredible year for sport, with new heroes like Emma Raducanu emerging.

On your marks, folks.

We’d been in the starting blocks for almost a year by the end of 2020, ready for sport to get back on track.

Prepare for action.

Oh, we were just fine.

We were dead set on getting back to the sports we’d loved our whole lives before this dreadful plague ruined everything.

Finally, there is…

WHACK!

Sport exploded into life like corks out of bottles, greyhounds out of a trap, or bats out of hell when the starting gun went off.

What a sporting year it has been, and what a pleasure it is to reflect on it.

But, before we return to the start of the athletic year, let’s get this one over with, shall we?

We’ve been stuffed in The Ashes, and Covid is causing havoc once more.

So, where do I start?

How about the Six Nations rugby tournament? England was nowhere to be found, but it all came together beautifully in the end, with Scotland defeating France in the final minute to send Wales to the final.

Sport mirrors politics, with the French becoming irritated with everyone on the other side of the Channel.

There’s no such thing as a bad idea.

The true measure of a major sporting event is the amount of attention it receives outside of sport.

This doesn’t happen often, but it did three times in 2021: in motor racing, we had the thrilling winner-takes-all shoot-out in the season’s final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

A British woman won a grand slam tournament in tennis for the first time since wooden rackets were used.

Rachael Blackmore also drove a coach and horses (sorry) right through the record books in horse racing, a sport with a less-than-proud record in the misogyny stakes.

I mean, if I’d just won the title of leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival, I’d have been tempted to rest my hooves for a while.

For the first time since wooden rackets were used, a British woman won a grand slam tennis tournament.

Rachael, the first woman to hold that position, had other ideas.

There was also the matter of a ride in the Grand National the following month, a race that had never seen a female rider win in its 182-year history.

It wasn’t even close to being a tie.

They went off as fourth favourites at 111 after boarding Minella Times and passed the post 612 lengths ahead of the runner-up.

Overall, with the Cheltenham and The National, she hadn’t just wiggled through a hole in the glass ceiling; she’d smashed it…

