Forgotten Stars .. Hassan Mukhtar, king of the Three Woods and Myth Coach

The Egyptian football abounds in many spherical talents, whose metal is distinguished by being like gold, not rust, no matter how times change, it cannot fall from the minds of lovers of the round witch, thanks to the manly and skilful performance they presented throughout their history on the green rectangle.

Hassan Mokhtar, one of the best goalkeepers of Egypt and the Arab world, for his accomplishments as a player and coach, he is the legendary dervish goalkeeper, and one of these football talents. Hassan Mokhtar was born on January 26, 1944 in Port Fouad in Port Said and played as a goalkeeper for the first time in the Port Fouad Club Season 63 / 64 Then with the channel club, the last club has fallen from the Premier League to the second division, and as a result of the presence of Hassan Mukhtar goalkeeper returned to the rise to the Premier League.

Hassan Mukhtar joined the Egyptian team and was the only one chosen to play with the Egyptian national football team from the second-class clubs, as he was playing at the time with the channel club in the second-tier league before the club returned in the second year to play in the Premier League in 1967.

Hassan Mukhtar has trained all the best goalkeepers such as Ikrami, Thabet El-Batal, Adel El-Mamour, Ahmed Shoubir, Ahmed Nagy, Ayman Taher, Nader El-Sayed, Mostafa Kamal, Essam El-Hadary, Tariq Suleiman, Sherif Ekramy, Ahmed Ikrami, Mohamed Sobhy, Mohamed Fathi and other stars of the guards Goal of Egypt, and he was the first to discover Essam El-Hadary.

Hassan Mukhtar participated in the training of the Egyptian national team in four World Cup football tournaments: the Portugal and Egypt tournaments in 1997, and the Emirates tournament, in addition to my current training for the national youth team that participated in the World Cup in the Netherlands, as he won the African Cup with the national team In 1986.

Hassan Mukhtar received many honors, patterns and certificates of appreciation, including a certificate from the Council of Ministers in 73 and the Olympic Committee in the same year, won the Sports Medal from the second layer of President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 70 and the Sports Medal of the same class in 73 from President Sadat, as he was honored by President Mubarak when the team won the African Nations Cup.

He also received many honors, patterns and certificates of appreciation, including a certificate from the Council of Ministers in 1973, the Olympic Committee in 1973, from the Qatari Union in 1979, from the Youth Club in 1987, from Sharjah Club in 1992, and from Arab contractors in 2003.

Hassan Mukhtar contributed to achieving many sports achievements, including the Premier League championship with Sharjah Club, and the first position in the Egyptian league with Ismaili in the 1990 season and winning the Egypt Cup.

Hassan Mukhtar married, from the artist Rajaa Al-Jeddawi, who was at the time working as a model and actress, and a love story began between them, when Raja Al-Jeddawi met “Hassan Mukhtar” for the first time in Sudan while she was participating in a play with her aunt Greeting Carioca titled “Rubapikia”, and it was He plays a match there, and during the trip back to Egypt he made it clear that he wanted to marry her, and they were already married after returning to Cairo.

Hassan Mukhtar died on the fifth of March 2016, after he left a history full of achievements with the round witch.