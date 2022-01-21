Former 5-Star Transfer QB Lane Kiffin is said to have met with him.

Lane Kiffin is rumored to have met with a former 5-star transfer quarterback.
Lane Kiffin, the head coach of Ole Miss, has been busy recruiting this offseason, as has been the case in the past.
Kiffin traveled to Athens to meet with Georgia transfers JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton, according to recent reports from Rebels insider Jon Sokoloff.
Both are listed in the transfer portal as “a package deal,” according to reports.
Lane Kiffin Reportedly Met With Former 5-Star Transfer QB
Source: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin met with Georgia QB JT Daniels and WR Jermaine Burton today in Athens. Both players are in the portal and I am told they see themselves as a “package deal”.
Would be a massive get for Ole Miss if Kiffin can pull this off.
— Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) January 21, 2022