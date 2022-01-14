Trending
Infosurhoy

Former Alabama four-star linebacker announces his transfer plans

0
By on Sports

Former Alabama 4-Star LB Declares Transfer

Since their championship loss to Georgia on Monday night, Alabama has lost a number of players to the transfer portal, including four-star linebacker King Mwikuta.

Alabama isn’t the only program dealing with a high level of attrition.

Even Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are losing players to the portal on a regular basis.

It’s just how college football is right now.

Meanwhile, Mwikuta has decided where he will play football this fall.

The former four-star linebacker will play for Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference.

“What the hell is going on here?”

(hashtag)Alabama transfer and former unanimous four-star LB King Mwikuta has signed with Arkansas Online, according to Mitchell Gladstone of Arkansas Online.

“After appearing in 13 games this season and recording one tackle for loss, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.”

Former Alabama 4-Star LB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama 4-Star LB Announces Transfer Destination

Comments are closed.