Former Alabama four-star linebacker announces his transfer plans

Former Alabama 4-Star LB Declares Transfer

Since their championship loss to Georgia on Monday night, Alabama has lost a number of players to the transfer portal, including four-star linebacker King Mwikuta.

Alabama isn’t the only program dealing with a high level of attrition.

Even Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are losing players to the portal on a regular basis.

It’s just how college football is right now.

Meanwhile, Mwikuta has decided where he will play football this fall.

The former four-star linebacker will play for Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference.

“What the hell is going on here?”

(hashtag)Alabama transfer and former unanimous four-star LB King Mwikuta has signed with Arkansas Online, according to Mitchell Gladstone of Arkansas Online.

“After appearing in 13 games this season and recording one tackle for loss, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.”

Former Alabama 4-Star LB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama 4-Star LB Announces Transfer Destination

Holy hell. #AState has landed Alabama transfer and former unanimous four-star LB King Mwikuta. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining after playing in 13 games this season with 1 tackle for loss. https://t.co/IChllIGe3t — Mitchell Gladstone (@mpgladstone) January 14, 2022

Arkansas State adds former Alabama LB King Mwikuta to the 2022 recruiting class Played in 35 games over last 3 seasons. 1 TFL, 1 TD in 2021. recovered blocked punt for a score at Texas A&M https://t.co/URH4ovEN2k — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 14, 2022