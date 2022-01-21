Former Alabama wide receiver announces transfer plans

As the college football offseason begins, the NCAA transfer decisions continue to come in.

Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker committed to the Kentucky Wildcats for the 2022 season on Friday.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this process… let’s show the world something they haven’t seen yet [for]sure,” he wrote on Instagram.

