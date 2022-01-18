Former Alabama wide receiver signs a futures contract with the Cowboys.

Former Alabama wide receiver signs a contract with the Cowboys as a futures player.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a slew of players to the ReserveFuture list less than 24 hours after their heartbreaking loss on Wild Card Weekend.

The Cowboys signed offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon, linebacker Devante Boyd, tight end Ian Bunting, safety Tyler Coyle, quarterback Ben DiNucci, running back JaQuon Hardy, and others to futures deals.

Robert Foster, a wide receiver for Dallas, was also signed to a futures contract.

The Alabama product has bounced around the league in recent years, but he clearly demonstrated enough on the practice squad to earn a new contract.

Foster began his career with the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in 2018.

Following that, he played for the Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins, and Miami Dolphins for brief periods of time.

Foster was signed to the Cowboys practice squad in September.

