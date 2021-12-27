Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger attempted and failed to sign Messi, Ronaldo, Bale, and the best XI of stars.

ARSENE WENGER had a roller coaster ride as Arsenal manager.

During his 22 years at the club, he led the team to unprecedented success, including the Invincibles campaign in 2003-04.

However, he lost support as the team’s results deteriorated, the squad disintegrated, and he failed to replace key players in the transfer market.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying, as Wenger has been linked to a slew of big names over the years.

However, we’ve put together a best XI of players he tried and failed to sign.

Gigi Buffon, who recently joined Serie B side Parma at the age of 43, is still going strong.

Although it was difficult to imagine the World Cup winner playing for any other team, it appeared in 2011 that the veteran goalkeeper could leave the Serie A giants, and Arsenal considered a move.

Buffon was also thought to prefer London if he left Italy, but a move never materialized, and the then 33-year-old remained in Turin.

Wenger was close to bringing Gerard Pique from La Masia to North London at the same time as Cesc Fabregas, but the deal was scuppered by a failed work permit.

Instead, Arsenal signed Servette’s Philippe Senderos, and Pique joined Manchester United a year later.

Although the four-time Premier League champion has struggled with injuries in recent years, Kompany was once regarded as one of Europe’s best central defenders.

Arsenal came close to signing the Belgium international from Anderlecht, which he now manages, but Wenger refused to pay the £5 million transfer fee.

In hindsight, that particular prudence doesn’t look so good.

Varane, a Frenchman, is easily one of the best defenders on the planet, having switched from Real Madrid to Manchester United in the summer.

The Gunners had scouted the young defender while he was with Lens, but were unable to sign him.

“He was at Lens, and we might well have caught him there,” Wenger admitted in 2013.

Wenger previously admitted that he inquired about N’Golo Kante, the France international, before he moved to Chelsea from Leicester.

The club’s failure to sign the player during his time in Ligue 1 is what has landed him on this list.

