Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been ‘offered’ to Brazilian club Fortaleza, who are looking for a January transfer swoop.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been ‘offered’ by Brazilian club Fortaleza, who are looking for a January transfer swoop.

The club is reportedly after Arsenal’s former midfielder ahead of their Copa Libertadores debut, according to O Povo.

The club’s executives are reportedly looking to raise Fortaleza’s profile by bringing in some well-known foreign players.

And on a free transfer next month, Wilshere could be the first through the door.

Since leaving Bournemouth last summer, the English playmaker, 29, has been without a club.

In the previous transfer window, Wilshere turned down a move to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

He’s been training with Arsenal since then, where he played 197 times in ten seasons.

Wilshere, who has also expressed interest in joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami, may now be able to restart his career in Brazil.

After finishing fourth in the Campeonato last season, Fortaleza will compete in their first-ever Copa Libertadores.

Former Brazil international Lucas Lima and ex-Manchester United U21 ace Angelo Henriquez are among the big names already on the team.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, is looking for some big-name foreign stars to boost their profile and chances in South America’s version of the Champions League.

And Wilshere appears to meet all of their requirements for a classy midfield playmaker.

Indeed, Wilshere’s agent is said to have offered Fortaleza the star’s services.

Mikel Arteta hinted at a return to the Emirates earlier this month, saying, “First and foremost, it’s great to have him around.”

“He’s the kind of guy who gives the club a unique vibe.”

Every day, he comes in with a smile on his face and a determination to do his best.

“There’s no denying his ability.

I believe you have heard some players say he is the best in training when you see him in action.

That’s all he needs.

“Now he’s working on his coaching badges, and the next step in his career is entirely up to him, and we’re here to help.”