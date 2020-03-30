Former Astros catcher Evan Gattis tweets a picture of Mike Fier’s glass “Snitches Get Stitches”

Just in case you forgot the biggest pre-virus story in baseball because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ex-Astros scavenger Evan Gattis stepped on the plate to remind you why you’re likely to be very upset the Houston Astros were. Gattis tweeted a picture of a glass sold by a bar in the Houston area showing Mike Fiers with the phrase “Snitches get stitches”. Fiers was of course the one who whistles the Astro’s shield theft operation.

Gattis, who was part of the Houston team that won the World Series in 2017, clearly has a certain attitude towards his former teammate. It is one thing for a private company to manufacture these types of goods, but it is another thing for a player to support them. The implication, of course, is that Gattis believes Fiers owes some retribution for his actions. This will be quite difficult without a major brawl as both the Astros and the A (Fiers’ current team) play in the American League and don’t hit the pitchers.

Gattis has not appeared in organized ball since 2018 when he released a -0.1 fWAR.

