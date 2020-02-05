Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann to undergo heart bypass surgery this week

Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann will undergo heart bypass surgery this week after being admitted to hospital with chest pains.

Lehmann, who was on the Gold Coast to watch son Jake captain the Cricket Australia XI against the touring England Lions, was taken to hospital in Brisbane on his 50th birthday.

Cricket Australia confirmed the news on their website about Lehmann, who resigned as Australia coach after five years in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal which implicated star batsmen Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Lehmann, also a former Yorkshire player and coach, was appointed coach of the men’s Headingley-based The Hundred side Northern Superchargers in the summer.

‘I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern,’ said Lehmann.

‘I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I’ll be back on my feet soon.’

Lehmann was treated in hospital for deep venous thrombosis (DVT) in January 2016 when he was coach of Australia, a position he held until March 2018.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon told the PA news agency: ‘We’re shocked by the news.

‘He’s been a great servant for Yorkshire County Cricket Club over the years and we wish both him and his family well in the coming weeks.’

Lehmann was Yorkshire’s overseas player from 1997 to 2006 and helped them to their first County Championship title in 33 years in 2001.