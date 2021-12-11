Former Baylor and Utah starting quarterback makes a transfer decision, according to reports.

Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames have added a veteran quarterback to their roster through the transfer portal this year.

Charlie Brewer, a former BaylorUtah quarterback, has reportedly decided to play his final season of collegiate eligibility in Lynchburg next season.

Former Baylor, Utah Starting QB Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

