Former Buckeyes Player Hired By Ohio State

Ryan Day is still making changes to his coaching staff for the 2022 season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to hire former cornerback Tim Walton, according to multiple reports.

From 1990 to 1993, Walton was a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

During his college career, he had ten interceptions.

Walton became a graduate assistant at Bowling Green after his playing career ended.

He climbed the ranks to become the defensive backs coach for the program.

After that, Walton worked as a coach at Memphis, Syracuse, LSU, and Miami before joining the Detroit Lions as their defensive backs coach in 2009.

Walton was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ cornerbacks coach during the 2021 season before joining the Ohio State staff.

During his time in Jacksonville, he coached Shaquill Griffin, CJ Henderson, and Jalen Ramsey, among other talented cornerbacks.

Ohio State Reportedly Hiring Former Buckeyes Player To Staff

Ohio State Reportedly Hiring Former Buckeyes Player To Staff