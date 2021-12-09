Former champion Whittaker has told Conor McGregor to ‘give it a rest’ over his fourth UFC grudge match with Dustin Poirier.

Robert Whittaker, a former UFC middleweight champion, has advised Conor McGregor to forget about a rematch with Dustin Poirier when he returns.

Once he’s recovered from the horrific broken leg he suffered in their trilogy fight, The Notorious, 33, wants to fight the former interim lightweight champion a fourth time.

Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, believes the rivalry between the two will eventually have to end.

“You’ve got to ask, what are we going to see? Conor and Poirier 7, 8, 9?” the Australian said during an appearance on Fox Sports.

“Are they just going to fight for the rest of their lives?”

“Come on, mate, take a breather.”

Poirier’s lightweight title fight with defending champ Charles Oliveira, which will be the main event of UFC 269 in Las Vegas this weekend, will be watched by McGregor.

When he’s cleared to compete again, he’s confident he’ll be able to walk right into a title fight.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“I am billi walking straight to a title shot on my return,” he said in August, “and it sickens the bums of this business.”

“Which is the real reason for the constant stream of derogatory remarks directed at me.

They will be blessed by God.”

McGregor has made significant progress in his recovery from the serious injury he suffered in his series-clinching fight with Poirier in Sin City.

“The fibula is fully healed,” he told fans during an impromptu Twitter Qandamp;A recently.

“A nice callous is also forming on the medial side of the tibia.”

“Now it’s just a matter of waiting for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia, where the bigger break happened.”

“It’s coming together.”

For me, patience is the key to winning this race!”

The Notorious plans to return to full sparring by April at the latest.

“I’ll be full mixed martial arts sparring by April,” he tweeted.

Certainly!

“By then, I expect a return.”

But I have to wait.

I’m going to win!”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!