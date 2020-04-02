Former Chelsea star Joe Cole donates £25,000 to NHS staff taking care of coronavirus patients

Joe Cole has donated £25,000 to the ‘unbelievable’ NHS staff working round the clock to fight coronavirus and urged the nation to give what they can to help out.

Former England, Chelsea and West Ham star Cole has put his hand in his pocket to support the healthcare workers who are under increasing strain on the frontline trying to treat sufferers of the illness.

Cole has become the latest name from the football industry to offer help to overworked NHS staff following the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville have made hotels in London and Manchester available for local NHS staff.

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, co-owner of a property company, has offered 50 rented properties that would usually be occupied by business travellers to NHS workers for free, so they can stay closer to their hospitals and reduce the risk of spreading the virus to their families.

Cole, who announced he has become an ambassador for the organisation offering help to NHS staff called Heroes as well as his own donation, said: ‘The men and women are really digging in for us at the moment in very, very difficult circumstances and what Heroes is, is a fundraiser primarily that will help deliver fresh meals to the workers after they finish their shifts or before they finish their shifts, help with childcare so they can stay at work, psychological help from experts being called into the field, all sorts of things that we the British public can help with.

‘I feel like this is a call of our generation. We need to stick together and these people who are doing what they are doing in hospitals up and down the country it is unbelievable.

‘By donating or offering your business at some point, everything that can be given will be used on the frontline. If you can give, please (do) and just take a look.’

– For more information visit helpthemhelpus.co.uk